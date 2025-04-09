scorecardresearch
Mphasis gets US patent for quantum prediction system, stock reacts 

IT major Mphasis said on Wednesday said it has received an award of a US patent on “System and method for optimized processing of information on quantum systems”. However, unfazed by the positive development, Mphasis stock ended 2.41% lower at Rs 2117.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 40,245 crore. The stock has fallen 27% in six months ands is down 13.71% in a year. 

The stock is in the bear grip as it stands lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. 

"The newly issued patent outlines a pipeline to improve the scalability and performance of quantum machine learning (QML) on near-term quantum computing systems including quantum simulators. This solution transforms high-dimensional classical input data into an enhanced feature space in quantum format," said the firm in a communication to BSE.

"The feature space transformation ensures efficient mapping and preparation for quantum state loading, paving the way for improved quantum data processing and analysis. The optimal representation method for classical data on quantum systems minimizes the need for additional qubits for higher-dimensional data, handles large feature sets and high volumes of data, and ensures efficient convergence during quantum machine learning (QML) model training. QML leverages its ability to process high-dimensional, complex data, delivering solutions beyond the reach of classical highperformance computing hardware" it added. 

Mphasis is a global Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in providing cloud and cognitive services, applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 09, 2025, 4:04 PM IST
