Mphasis: Blackstone may sell up to 1.8 crore shares via open market transactions

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 18, 2025 9:33 AM IST
Mphasis: Blackstone may sell up to 1.8 crore shares via open market transactionsMphasis shares were trading 0.16 per cent lower at Rs 2,684.95.

Mphasis Ltd on Tuesday said its promoter entity, BCP Topco IX Pte Ltd -- part of the Blackstone Group -- has indicated that it may sell up to 1,80,00,000 equity shares of the company through open market transactions, subject to market conditions.

In a regulatory filing, the IT services firm said the update was provided in continuation of its earlier disclosure dated November 18, 2025. "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations and in continuation to our earlier intimation dated November 18, 2025, we hereby inform you that the promoter, BCP Topco IX Pte Ltd (part of the Blackstone Group), has indicated that, subject to prevailing market conditions, it may sell up to 1,80,00,000 equity shares of Mphasis Limited held by them through open market transactions."

Mphasis also clarified that it is not a party to the potential share sale and that the development pertains solely to its promoter entity.

Blackstone, which acquired a controlling stake in Mphasis in 2016, has previously pared holdings in the company through block deals while retaining its promoter status.

Following the announcement, Mphasis shares were trading 0.16 per cent lower at Rs 2,684.95 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 8:59 AM IST
