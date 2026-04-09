Multibagger alert! 1,265% rally in 4 yrs; dividend & bonus announcement today, Q4 preview

Dividend stocks 2026: After a multibagger rally in little more than 4 years, shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd hit new highs on Thursday ahead of its board meeting later today. The company board of the wealth management player will not only consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ending on March 31, 2026 but actions are bonus issue and dividend are also under consideration.

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In an exchange filing with the bourses on March 30, 2026, Anand Rathi Wealth said that the company board its scheduled to meet today, that is Thursday, April 09 to consider the financial results for the three-months and financial year ended on March 31, 2026, along with a final dividend, if any for the financial year, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The board of directors in its meeting inter alia would consider a proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company, it said in a separate exchange filing on Monday, April 6. If approved, it will be the second bonus issue and sixth dividend announcement by the company since its listing in December 2021.

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Prior to this, shares of Anand Rathi Wealth traded ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio in March 2025. Besides this, the stock has traded ex-dividend five times since its listing including October 2023 (dividend of Rs 5 apeice), June 2024 (dividend of Rs 9 apeice), October 2024 (dividend of Rs 7 apeice), May 2025 (dividend of Rs 7 apeice) and October 2025 (dividend of Rs 6 apeice)

To recall, shares of Anand Rathi Wealth were listed at the bourses in December 2021, when the company raised a total of Rs 659 crore via IPO at Rs 550 apeice. Post split, the adjusted issue price turned out to be Rs 275 per share and the stock hit all time highs of Rs 3,480.70 on Thursday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 29,000 crore. The stock has delivered a 1,265 per cent return from its IPO price.



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Anand Rathi Wealth: Q4 results preview

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is expecting a 30.3 per cent YoY jump in the revenue from operations at Rs 289.2 crore, while ebitda may come in at Rs 128.1 crore, up 41 per cent YoY. Net profit may come in at Rs 92.4 crore, rising more than 25 per cent for the day.

QAAUM growth is expected to remain flat in Q4, driven by sequential declines across segments. MF yields are projected to remain stable in Q4. Cost-to-income ratio is expected to rise sequentially, driven by higher employee costs. M additions and productivity improvements will be the key growth drivers," it added.

Anand Rathi Wealth received SEBI approval to launch a new AIF scheme (Nifty Accelerator Series I), enabling expansion of its alternatives offerings for HNI clients, Ventura Securities said, expecting 20-30 per cent growth in revenue, Ebitda and net profit on a yearly basis.



Anand Rathi: Target prices

Motilal Oswal Financial Services reported a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,800. However, Ventura has a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,491. Targets and rating are subject to revision post earnings and concall.