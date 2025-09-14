Multibagger alert: This stock is giving Rs 12 per share, its largest payout in 25 years

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd has declared its highest-ever dividend payout in 25 years, setting September 17, 2025, as the record date for shareholders to qualify for the Rs 12 per share final dividend for FY2024-25.

The BSE smallcap company, known for its industrial plastic products, made the announcement via an exchange filing dated May 14, stating the Rs 12 dividend—representing a 120% payout on a face value of Rs 10—is subject to shareholder approval at its upcoming 68th Annual General Meeting.

The AGM is scheduled for September 24, 2025. In preparation, the company has fixed Tuesday, September 17, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders and enabling remote e-voting access.

Garware’s dividend history reflects steady growth. From 2019 to 2024, the company consistently issued Rs 10 dividends, a significant jump from the Rs 2 payout in 2018. This year's Rs 12 dividend marks a new peak based on BSE corporate action records dating back to 2000.

As of September 14, Garware Hi-Tech Films holds a market cap of Rs 7,698.17 crore. The stock closed at Rs 3,313.55 on Friday, down 2.15% from the previous session. Despite recent volatility, the stock has surged over 1,224% in the last five years, with a 318% gain over three years and 163% over two.

Short-term movements show mixed performance—up 16% in one month, but down 21% and 15% over the last three and six months, respectively. The 52-week price range spans from Rs 2,320.05 to Rs 5,373.

Garware’s dividend bump is seen as a strong signal of confidence in its long-term financial health, offering investors both growth and income potential.