Multibagger green energy stock crosses Rs 200 mark after five months, here's why 

Shares of Inox Wind Limited (IWL) gained over 3% on Monday after the firm reported a stellar set of Q4 earnings. The multibagger stock climbed 3.07% to Rs 201 on June 2, 2025 against the previous close of Rs 195 on BSE. Market cap of Inox Wind climbed to Rs 25,573 crore on BSE. Total 10.05 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.88 crore.

The stock has crossed Rs 200 mark after five months on an intraday basis. Inox Wind stock reached an intraday high of Rs 200.20 on December 13.

Inox Wind shares have a beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility in a year. The multibagger green energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Inox Wind Limited announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 186.87 crore. This marks an increase of nearly 302% compared to Rs 46.54 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24). On a sequential basis, the profit rose almost 60% from Rs 116.65 crore in the preceding quarter (Q3 FY25).

The company’s revenue from operations for Q4 FY25 reached Rs 1,274.82 crore, reflecting a substantial uptick of around 142% from Rs 527.73 crore year-over-year. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue saw a moderate increase from Rs 911.27 crore in Q3 FY25.

Devansh Jain, Executive Director of INOXGFL Group, expressed pride in the company’s performance, stating, "Inox Wind continues to deliver strong results, reporting its highest-ever quarterly profit. Furthermore, I am pleased to announce that the NCLT has approved the scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind Energy and Inox Wind, which will further strengthen Inox Wind's balance sheet."

For the full fiscal year, Inox Wind reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 448.22 crore for FY25, a notable turnaround from a loss of Rs 35.65 crore the previous year (FY24). Additionally, total revenue for FY25 was Rs 3,557.17 crore, significantly up from the Rs 1,746.30 crore recorded in FY24.

The board of directors has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share, pending the company's approval.

At the close of the market on Friday, Inox Wind shares traded at Rs 195 each, just before the announcement of the company’s results.

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 bn INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.