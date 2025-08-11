Multibagger infra stock in focus today on Rs 2,195-crore order win 

Multibagger stock: Shares of HG Infra Engineering are in focus today after the firm said it won an order worth Rs 2,195.68 crore. The stock gained 2.95% to Rs 993.60 in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of HG Infra stood at Rs 6475 crore on BSE. Total 0.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.41 crore.

"We are pleased to inform you that H.G. Infra Engineering Limited (the “Company” or “HGINFRA”) jointly with D.E.C. Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited has received the letter from Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) on August 8, 2025," said the infra firm.

The order is for the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station and construction of associated Infrastructure on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode.

The value of the order is Rs 2,195.68 crore. The construction period for the same is 45 months.

HG Infra stock has gained 68% in three years and risen 452% in five years.

The stock has a beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year. It is trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory with a RSI of 37.6. HG Infra shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

HG Infra Engg. is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.