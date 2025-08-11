Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Multibagger infra stock in focus today on Rs 2,195-crore order win 

Multibagger infra stock in focus today on Rs 2,195-crore order win 

The multibagger stock gained 2.95% to Rs 993.60 in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs  6,475 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 11, 2025 8:57 AM IST
Multibagger infra stock in focus today on Rs 2,195-crore order win  HG Infra stock has gained 68% in three years and risen 452% in five years. 

Multibagger stock: Shares of HG Infra Engineering are in focus today after the firm said it won an order worth Rs 2,195.68 crore.  The stock gained 2.95% to Rs 993.60 in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of HG Infra stood at Rs  6475 crore on BSE. Total 0.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.41 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We are pleased to inform you that H.G. Infra Engineering Limited (the “Company” or “HGINFRA”) jointly with D.E.C. Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited has received the letter from Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) on August 8, 2025," said the infra firm. 

The order is for the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station and construction of associated Infrastructure on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode. 

The value of the order is Rs 2,195.68 crore. The construction period for the same is 45 months. 

HG Infra stock has gained 68% in three years and risen 452% in five years. 

The stock has a beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year. It is trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory with a RSI of 37.6. HG Infra shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

HG Infra Engg. is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 8:57 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today