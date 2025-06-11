Multibagger railway firm says this on final dividend, stock in focus today 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India-a multibagger stock-are in news today after the firm said its Board of Directors is scheduled to convene on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The key agenda of the meeting will be to consider final dividend for financial year 2024-25.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 15th June, 2025, inter-alia to consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25," said the firm in a communication to bourses.

This announcement was made via a regulatory filing dated June 10, 2025.

Shares of the multibagger railway firm slipped 1.93% to Rs 449 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 457.85. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,410 crore.

The multibagger stock has gained 17 per cent in a year and gained 245 per cent in two years. The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility during the period.

Recently, RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has secured two significant work orders worth a total of Rs 259.07 crore from government entities in Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.

The first order, worth Rs 15.96 crore, was received from the Department of Education, Samagra Shiksha, for the supply of UPS systems and printers to 5,507 Government Primary Schools (GPS) across Himachal Pradesh. The order is to be executed by October 6, 2025.

The second order, worth Rs 243.11 crore, was awarded by the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), for supply of student kits to Government school students from Class 1 to Class 12 across Bihar. The contract is to be executed by August 14, 2025.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.