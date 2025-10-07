Multibagger stock hits upper circuit as debt turns zero

Shares of BGR Energy Systems hit their 52-week high on Tuesday after the civil construction firm said its bank loans have been taken over by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). The company said its long-term, short-term debt and unlisted debt securities stands at zero as on 30.09.2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

BGR Energy Systems shares closed 5% higher at Rs 290.30, a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday. Market cap of the multibagger stock rose to Rs 2094.85 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BGR Energy Systems stock stands at 71.9, signaling the stock is overbought on technical charts. BGR Energy Systems shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of BGR Energy Systems have gained 500 per cent in a year and risen 264 per cent in six months.

The company manufactures and sells On-line Condenser Tube Cleaning Systems, Debris Filters and Rubber Cleaning Balls used in Thermal and Nuclear Power Plants.