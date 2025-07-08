Multibagger stock: Two factors why this Adani Group stock rose for second day today

Adani Power shares rose for the second straight session as two positive factors triggerred a rally today. Adani Power stock climbed over 3% in early deals to Rs 615 against the previous close of Rs 596.70. The multibagger stock from the Adani Group rose after the firm completed the acquisition and resolution plan implementation of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. (VIPL) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 4,000 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

VIPL is a 2×300 MW domestic coal-fired power plant in Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra. The company underwent Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). On June 18, 2025, the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) cleared Adani Power’s

resolution plan. Subsequently, the plan was successfully implemented on July 7, 2025.

The multibagger stock has gained 1559% in five years. It delivered multibagger returns of 114% and 116% in two years and three years, respectively.

Another factor, which supported the stock today is Jefferies projection that the stock is likely to rise to Rs 690 mark in a year, an upside of 18% from the previous close. Adani Power stock is seen rising on multiple triggers ahead.

Advertisement

Jefferies says the Adani Group firm is poised for strong capacity addition on a comfortable balance sheet. Recent payments from Bangladesh on account of sale of electricity have also eased investor concerns.

The global brokerage also sees risk profile reducing gradually for the Adani Power as incremental capacity is being locked in with profitable PPAs. In the current session, the Adani Group stock's market cap climbed to high of Rs 2.30 lakh crore. A total of 4.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 29.13 crore on BSE.

Adani Power reported a 5% fall in Q4 net profit to Rs 2,599.23 crore. Profit stood at Rs 2737.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter. However, revenue rose 6.54% to Rs 14,237 crore in the last quarter against Rs 13,363 crore (yoy).

Advertisement

Total income climbed 4.7% to Rs 14,535 crore in the March 2025 quarter against Rs 13,881 crore in the year ago period.