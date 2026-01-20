Multibagger stock with zero debt is stuck in bear grip; time to buy?

Shares of Triveni Turbine are in a downtrend in short term. The multibagger stock has slipped up to 35% in a year and has lost 36% from its 52-week high of Rs 725.90 reached on January 21, 2025. Triveni Turbine shareholders have taken a hit of 30% in six months and fallen 13.35% in two weeks. The stock trades near its 52-week low of Rs 455.15 reached on April 7, 2025.

The multibagger stock, which zoomed 436.11% in five years, fell 27% in 2025. It logged annual losses last year after four straight years of annual gains. The company is debt free with a debt to equity ratio of zero.

Foreign Portfolio Investors owned a 23.6% stake in the firm at the end of December 2025 quarter.

In the current session session, Triveni Turbine stock fell over 3% to Rs 461.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,845 crore. Total 3.40 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.79 crore.

The stock is stuck in the bearish zone in the short term. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 22.5, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone.

Triveni Turbine shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. This indicates the trend is negative for the stock.

Monarch Networth capital has a price target of Rs 605 on the stock with an 'accumulate' rating.

The brokerage believes that Triveni Turbine’s strong balance sheet, cash-generative business model, technology investments, and global competitiveness combined with industry-leading returns (ROE/ROCE of 30% plus) and a growing export franchise justify premium valuations.

"We value the stock at 40x and 30x, Sep-27E EPS and EBITDA, respectively, implying an average target price of Rs 605. Key risks: Slowdown in global industrial spending, geopolitical tensions, and slow new product adoption," said the brokerage

Another brokerage Motilal Oswal is bullish on the outlook of the stock.

The brokerage has a buy call with a target price of Rs 640.

In the December 2025 quarter, the brokerage expects revenue to grow 11% YoY, led by better execution, especially in domestic orders. MOSL expects domestic inflows to see an improvement, while exports will improve primarily from 4QFY26. "Key monitorables include 2H execution ramp-up, sustainability of domestic/API and utility.drive orders, and recovery in export orders," said the brokerage.

Triveni Turbine Ltd specializes in providing steam turbine solutions for industrial captive and renewable power applications.