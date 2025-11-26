NCC shares in focus on Rs 2,063-crore order win, more details 

Shares of infra player NCC are in focus after the firm said it has received a Letter of Acceptance dated November 21, 2025 from Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam for expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, Assam State. The contract value is Rs 2,062.71 crore.

NCC stock ended on a flat note at Rs 173.70 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 172.25. NCC share has lost 42% in one year and risen 6% in two years. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,880 crore. Total 1.09 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.88 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 20.4, signaling is oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The time period required for completing the construction is 42 Months (6 Months for Demolition, Planning, Designing & Engineering and 36 Months for Execution) and Comprehensive O&M for Civil & Services for 5 years

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.