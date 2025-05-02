This Jhunjhunwala stock gains on April order updates, check details 

Shares of NCC Ltd rose nearly 3% today after the infra player said it secured new contracts worth Rs 1,663 crore during April 2025. NCC stock rose 2.80% to Rs 217.95 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 212 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 13,558 crore. Total 0.86 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.86 crore on BSE. NCC share has lost 12.27% in a year and lost 22.17% in 2025.

Advertisement

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 48.6 signaling neither the stock is overbought or oversold on charts. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period.

"NCC Limited has received orders valuing Rs 1663 crore (Excluding GST) in the month of April 2025. Out of these orders, Rs 1082 crore relates to Building Division, { Rs 581 Crores retates to transportation Division. These orders are received from state Government Agencies and private Limited company and does not include any internal orders," said NCC.

The company also said it would announce its Q4 and fiscal earnings on May 15, 2025.

"NCC Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 and for recommendation of Dividend, if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," said NCC.

Advertisement

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 12.48% or 7.83 crore shares of NCC during the quarter ended March 2025.

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.