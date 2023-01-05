NCL Industries, Tinna Rubber: Dolly Khanna cuts stake these two underperformers in Q3

Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna cut stakes in at least two stocks in the December quarter, as per the latest shareholding pattern. The celebrity investor trimmed stake in Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure while she was not among key public shareholders in NCL Industries, as of December 31, data showed.

Companies are required to report names of its public shareholders with over 1 per cent stake. It is difficult to ascertain whether Khanna fully exited the NCL Industries counter.

Khanna sold about 5,000 equity shares Tinna Rubber in the December quarter. Her stake in the Tinna Rubber dropped to 1.38 lakh shares or 1.62 per cent in Q3FY23 from 1.43 lakh shares or 1.67 per cent in Q2FY23, data said.

Incorporated in 1977, Tinna Rubber automates of rubber compounding for manufacturing of footwear soling sheets and is also active in edible oils and agro commodities sector.

In the case of NCL Industries, formerly known as Nagarjuna Cement, the Chennai based investor held 5,94,533 equity shares or 1.31 per cent stake, as of September 30, 2022, the regulatory filing suggests. NCL Industries has a diversified product range of cement division including portland pozzolana cement (PPC), ordinary portland cement (OPC) and special cement for manufacture of railway sleepers.

Dolly Khanna publicly holds 21 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 397.20 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, the data from Trendlyne suggests.

She held a total of 22 stocks as of December 31. The shares were worth Rs 405.35 crore, up 10.81 per cent in 2022. Dolly's portfolio value stood at Rs 365.80 crore at the end of 2021.

