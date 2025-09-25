Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Newgen Software shares jump 7% on multiple order wins; stock still 48% below 52-week high

Newgen Software shares jump 7% on multiple order wins; stock still 48% below 52-week high

At current levels, the stock trades 26 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 740.05, while remaining nearly 48 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 1,795.50.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Sep 25, 2025 9:54 AM IST
Newgen Software shares jump 7% on multiple order wins; stock still 48% below 52-week highTechnically, the stock is positioned above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but remains below the 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd climbed 7 per cent in Thursday’s trade, ending a four-day losing streak after the company announced two order wins—one from Europe and another from India.

On Thursday, Newgen Software shares surged as much as 7.1 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 937 on the BSE, up from Wednesday’s close of Rs 874.45. By 9:35 am, the stock was trading 6.92 per cent higher at Rs 934.95, valuing the company at Rs 13,246 crore. So far, 1.73 lakh shares had changed hands, generating a turnover of Rs 16 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a regulatory filing, Newgen said its wholly owned UK subsidiary had signed a Master Service Agreement with Tata Consultancy Services N.V., Belgium. The contract, valued at €4.22 million, covers cloud hosting, software licensing and implementation services for a five-year period.

On the same day, the company also reported a domestic deal. It has secured a Rs 21.24 crore purchase order from Kshema General Insurance Ltd for its Policy Administration System. The scope includes software licensing, implementation and annual support services, also spanning five years.

At current levels, the stock trades 26 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 740.05, while remaining nearly 48 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 1,795.50. The scrip has fallen in seven of the last eight trading sessions.

Advertisement

Technically, the stock is positioned above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but remains below the 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 25, 2025 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today