Shares of NHPC are in focus today after the state-owned firm said its baord has approved raising of funds via issue of bonds. NHPC stock ended 1.78% lower at Rs 82.13 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 82,499 crore. The power sector stock has lost 7% in six months and gained 16% in two years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock reached its 52 week high of Rs 92.30 on June 9, 2025 and fell to its a 52-week low of Rs 71.01 on February 12, 2025.

"It is to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 8th January, 2026 (meeting commenced at 05:50 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M.) had inter-alia considered and approved the proposal for perusal of General Information Document (GID) and Key Information Document (KID) for issue of Unsecured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative AH-Series Bonds up to Rs.2,000 crore in one or more tranche through private placement, as part of the borrowing plan for FY 2025-26," said NHPC.

NHPC Limited is engaged in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. The company’s other business activities include project management / construction contracts/ consultancy assignment services and trading of power. The company’s power stations include Salal, Dulhasti, Kishanganga, Nimoo Bazgo, Chutak, Baira Siul, Tanakpur, Dhauliganga, Rangit, Loktak, Indira Saga, Chamera - I, Uri - I, Chamera - II and Omkareshwa.