Nifty indices rejig: Hero Moto, Bharti Airtel to see inflows; ICICI Bank, BEL face outflows

Shares such as Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Ltd, Coforge, Bajaj Fiserv and YES Bank Ltd, among others, would be in focus on Tuesday, as Nifty indices' quarterly rejig for broader indices and the semi-annual rejig for strategic indices take place today.

"In this review, broader passive indices are expected to see flow adjustments driven by changes in free-float weights, while several strategy indices will undergo inclusions and exclusions. Importantly, Nifty Bank will witness methodology changes, which will result in two new inclusions along with member-wise weight adjustments," Abhilash Pagaria, Head – Alternative & Quantitative Research at Nuvama said.

Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research said cumulative flows from the quarterly rejig across broader indices, along with the semi-annual rejig for select strategic indices (with the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index having the highest tracking), pointed to strong inflows into select auto names.

The brokerage estimated the highest inflows in Hero MotoCorp at $92 million (15 lakh shares; 2.1-day impact), followed by Eicher Motors at $82 million (10 lakh shares; 2.4-day impact), Maruti Suzuki at $82 million (5 lakh shares; 1.6-day impact), and Apollo Tyres at $81 million (28 lakh shares; 2.5-day impact).

On the outflows side, ICICI Bank was expected to see the largest impact at $152 million (1 crore shares; 1.2-day impact), followed by HDFC Bank at $149 million (1.35 crore shares; 0.8-day impact), BHEL at $86 million (1.94 crore shares; 1.7-day impact), and Infosys at $78 million (42 lakh shares; 0.5-day impact).

Besides, Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research said cumulative flows from the quarterly rejig across broader indices, including the Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, Midcap 150, Small-cap 250, Bank Nifty and CPSE indices, indicated selective inflows and outflows.

The brokerage estimated the highest inflows in Bharti Airtel at $59 million (25 lakh shares; 0.5-day impact), followed by YES Bank at $33 million (13.9 crore shares; 1.8-day impact), Union Bank of India at $32 million (1.9 crore shares; 1.7-day impact) and Eternal at $29 million (91 lakh shares; 0.4-day impact).

On the outflows side, ICICI Bank was expected to see net outflows of $84 million (56 lakh shares; 0.6-day impact), followed by Infosys at $78 million (42 lakh shares; 0.5-day impact), HDFC Bank at $78 million (70 lakh shares; 0.4-day impact) and Adani Ports at $32 million (19 lakh shares; 1.3-day impact).

