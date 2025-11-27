NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan conferred 'One World One Family Global Leadership Award'

NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan has been presented with the 'One World One Family Global Leadership Award' at the exchange's headquarters on Thursday. The award honours individuals who demonstrate ethical leadership and innovation that drive positive change.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar; A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund; Ramesh Iyer, former Vice-Chairman & MD of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services; Gowri Shankar, MD & CEO of the G&G Group of Companies, Singapore; Sai Prasad, Trustee & CFO of Annapoorna Trust; and Vallabh Bhanshali, Co-Founder and Chairman of the ENAM Group.

Earlier this month, Chauhan was also honoured with the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award by Regulation Asia at the Awards for Excellence 2025 ceremony in Singapore. The recognition highlights his long-standing contributions to India's and the global financial markets, along with his commitment to fostering regulatory excellence.

An alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Calcutta, Chauhan has played a pivotal role in shaping India's capital market infrastructure since 1992. He was instrumental in the establishment of the NSE and contributed to the automation of India's stock markets, including the launch of screen-based trading, satellite telecom systems, the Nifty index and derivatives trading.

Before taking charge at NSE, Chauhan served as MD & CEO of BSE, where he oversaw the exchange's listing process and strengthened its technological capabilities.