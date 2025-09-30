NSE warns investors of 'market tips', 'guaranteed returns' by SharesBazzar, 3 others

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has sounded the alarm for investors after identifying several individuals and entities promoting 'market tips' and guaranteed returns. According to the exchange, these entities are also involved in account handling services and illegal trading activities, putting investors at significant financial risk.

Among those flagged is B Udaya Kumar, associated with Trade Volcano, who operates through multiple channels including YouTube, Telegram, X, and Instagram. He is reportedly offering assured returns and handling investor accounts, asking clients to share their login credentials.

Ankus Thakur of Nice Trader has been accused of providing dabba trading—or illegal trading—services, operating through multiple phone numbers and a website.

Another individual, Naushad of Nusa Trading School, allegedly offers market tips, assured returns, account management, and illegal trading through a Facebook group, also requesting investors’ login details.

The NSE also cautioned investors about SharesBazzar, which operates via mobile numbers, a website, a mobile app, and social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook. The entity is reportedly offering guaranteed returns and illegal trading services.

The exchange emphasised that these individuals and entities are not registered as members or authorised persons of any NSE-registered member. It warned that schemes promising guaranteed returns are illegal under Indian law.

Investors have been urged to never share their trading credentials and to verify brokers or authorised persons using NSE’s “Know/Locate your Stock Broker” tool here . Checking designated bank accounts linked to brokers before transacting was also advised.

The NSE’s warning comes as a reminder for investors to stay vigilant and avoid falling prey to schemes offering assured profits in the stock market.