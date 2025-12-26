Business Today


Ola Electric shares: EV stock in focus today; here’s why

In the previous trading session on Wednesday, the stock displayed positive momentum, closing 1.75% higher at Rs 35.37 on the BSE, up from its previous close of Rs 34.76.

Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Dec 26, 2025 8:40 AM IST
Ola Electric shares: EV stock in focus today; here’s whyIn a regulatory filing dated December 25, 2025, Ola Electric announced that it has received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are likely to be in focus in Friday’s trading session following a regulatory win announced on Christmas Day. 

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has successfully secured a sanction for fiscal incentives under the government's production-linked initiative.

In a regulatory filing dated December 25, 2025, Ola Electric announced that it has received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India. The order authorises the release of incentives amounting to Rs 366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for automobiles and auto components. This sanction specifically pertains to claims regarding the demand incentive for the determined sales value for the fiscal year 2024-25.

An Ola Electric spokesperson stated, "The sanction of Rs 366.78 crore under the PLI-Auto Scheme is a strong endorsement of Ola Electric's manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to building world-class EV technology in India". 

The spokesperson further added that the incentive recognises their "sustained efforts in scaling domestic production, deepening localisation, and driving innovation across the electric mobility value chain".

The disbursement of the funds will be handled by IFCI Limited, which acts as the designated financial institution for the scheme. The PLI-Auto Scheme is a flagship government initiative aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing and enhancing India's global competitiveness in the automotive sector.

 Ola Electric currently operates the 'Ola Futurefactory' in Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures EVs and critical components, supported by its R&D efforts in India, the UK, and the US, the filing added.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 8:40 AM IST
