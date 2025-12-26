Nuvama stock split explained: Why wealth manager shares may indicate sharp fall today

Nuvama Wealth Management is set to see a sharp decline in its quoted share price on Friday, December 26, as the stock turns ex-date for its maiden split, post spin off and listing in 2024. Today is also the record date for the said corporate action as the company’s shares get split from a face value Rs 10 into five shares of face value Rs 2 each.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The biscuit maker followed several other companies – including Mrs Bector's Foods Specialities, Bharat Rasayan, Computer Age Management Services, Fineotex Chemicals, BEML, Adani Power, Zydus Wellness, Rolex Rings, Tata Investment Corporation and Paras Defence – that underwent splits in recent weeks.

Nuvama Group (formerly Edelweiss Wealth Management) has an over 25 years of experience in the Indian market and strengthened by strong institutional ownership with PAG as promoter of the company, a leading investment firm that has been advancing the world of private equity, real assets and credit & markets, in the APAC region for over 2 decades.

Existing shareholders holding one share will receive four additional shares, taking their total holding to five. The split will trigger a mechanical price adjustment on the counter, as the conversion effectively reduced the per-share price while expanding the share count. The action aims at improving liquidity and affordability and making Nuvama Wealth's equity shares more accessible to retail investors.

Advertisement

The stock had settled at Rs 7613.35 on Wednesday, rising 4.54 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 27,700 crore. The stock has gained 4 per cent in the last one month, while it has dropped nearly 4 per cent in the six months. The stock is up 10 per cent in 2025 so far.

Brokerage firms are mostly positive on the stock.JM Financial has a 'buy' rating on Nuvama Wealth Management with a target price of Rs 8,300. Motilal Oswal also has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9,100. Bernstein gave it an 'outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 9,790.