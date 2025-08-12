P N Gadgil Jewellers shares jump 10% as Q1 profit surges 96% YoY

Shares of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd rallied 10 per cent to hit their upper circuit limit of Rs 602 in Tuesday's trade after the company reported a robust set of numbers for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26).

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter soared 96.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 69.34 crore, while EBITDA rose 85.4 per cent YoY to Rs 122.85 crore.

In Q1 FY26, the company's average revenue per store stood at about Rs 31.17 crore, while net profit per store reached Rs 1.26 crore, reflecting strong operational efficiency and profitability.

P N Gadgil said its retail segment, which contributes 70.3 per cent to total sales, continued to dominate with 19 per cent revenue growth, an EBITDA margin of 10 per cent, and a PAT margin of 5.7 per cent.

The e‐commerce segment posted exceptional performance, with revenue rising 125.9 per cent to Rs 66.13 crore. Franchise revenue also climbed 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 269.28 crore in Q1 FY26.

Same Store Sales Growth for the quarter came in at 8 per cent, impacted by the absence of the Gudi Padwa festival in Q1 this year. The festival, part of Q1 FY25, was advanced to Q4 FY25, affecting like-for-like comparability.

With rising customer engagement, the company also recorded higher transaction volumes and average spending per visit. Transaction count jumped 23 per cent, while average transaction value (ATV) stood at Rs 93,000.