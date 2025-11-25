Paras Defence shares in focus today on MoU to develop MRI magnet system 

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are in focus today after the defence firm said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi.

The defence firm and IUAC will combine their respective capabilities in order to develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in the country.

A MRI magnet is the core component of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine, creating a powerful, static magnetic field used to produce detailed internal images of the body without the use of radiation.

"We are pleased to inform you that Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (“PARAS”), has received an order from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) valued at approximately Rs. 45.32 crs (incl taxes) for Supply of Signal and Data Processing Systems and Multi-Sensor Fusion Systems. The above deliverables will be a part of Air Defence Applications," said Paras Defence.

The order is to be executed in 29 months or earlier, it added.

Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi is an autonomous Institute under the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE).

Paras Defence shares ended 1.83% lower at Rs 708.30 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 721.50. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,708 crore.

Total 0.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.30 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 401 on April 7, 2025 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 971.80 on May 19, 2025.

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.

