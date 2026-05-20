PNB Gilts shares zoom 19% in five days; here's why 

Shares of PNB Gilts Ltd zoomed 13% on Wednesday amid reports that the government is likely to decrease taxes on bond investments for foreign investors. According to a Bloomberg report on May 14, policymakers were considering steps to make Indian debt markets more attractive to overseas investors. Since then, the PNB Gilts stock has gained 19% amid high volatility in the stock market.

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In the current session, PNB Gilts stock rose 13% to Rs 82.25 against the previous close of Rs 72.84. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1433 crore. Total 2.96 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.34 crore.

PNB Gilts shares hit a 52 week high of Rs 119.84 on July 24,2025 and a 52 week low of Rs 58.75 on March 30, 2026.

The proposal is intended to bring India’s taxation framework closer to global standards and encourage greater foreign investment into the country’s debt market.

According to the report, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has backed the proposal, while the Finance Ministry is actively reviewing it. Discussions on lowering the tax burden have reportedly intensified as policymakers look for ways to support the rupee and boost overseas participation in India’s bond market.

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The move comes at a crucial time, with the Indian rupee ranking among Asia’s weakest-performing currencies in 2026, having fallen over 7% against the US dollar so far this year. Policymakers are increasingly considering measures that could attract capital inflows and strengthen global investor confidence.