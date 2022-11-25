scorecardresearch
Policybazaar & IRDA proposal: Here's what Kotak Institutional Equities says

Kotak noted that IRDA has proposed to remove commission caps on various insurance products, providing significant leeway to increase scope of distributors

Kotak said corporate partnerships including banks and Policybazaar play a more comprehensive role in educating, motivating and managing a large sales fleet Kotak said corporate partnerships including banks and Policybazaar play a more comprehensive role in educating, motivating and managing a large sales fleet

Kotak Institutional Equities said if the recent IRDA proposals are implemented, one would have more clarity on the commissions received by PB Fintech (Policybazaar) from its insurance partners, which are currently booked under various heads.

Published on: Nov 25, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Nov 25, 2022, 11:24 AM IST
