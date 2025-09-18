Poonawalla Fincorp shares rally 12%, hit 52-week high as promoter ups stake

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd climbed 12 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high in Thursday's trade, as the company allotted additional shares to a promoter entity on private placement basis. On Wednesday, the board of directors of Poonawalla Fincorp approved the allotment of 3,31,48,102 fully paid-up equity shares of the company, having face value of Rs 2/- each, at an issue price of Rs 452.51 each to Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited. The shares issued were worth roughly Rs 1,500 crore.

Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited is the holding company of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited. It also holds 33.02 per cent stake in Serum Institute Life Sciences Private Limited. A part of Cyrus Poonawalla group, this company is held 99.99 per cent by Adar C Poonawalla, CEO of SIIPL and chairman and managing director of SLS.

Following the development, the Poonawalla Fincorp stock rose 11.68 per cent to hit a high of Rs 500 on BSE. The stock is up 56.98 per cent in 2025 so far.

Poonawalla Fincorp had received in-principle approval from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited dated September 15, 2025, in relation to the issue of the aforesaid equity shares on a preferential basis, in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 read with Regulation 28 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

"Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs. 155,84,17,192 comprising of 77,92,08,596 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, having face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 162,47,13,396/- comprising of 81,23,56,698 fully paid-up equity shares of the company, having face value of Rs. 2/- each," Poonawalla Fincorp said.

Promoter holding in Poonawalla Fincorp stood at 62.46 per cent in the June quarter.