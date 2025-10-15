Power Mech Projects shares gain 5% on Rs 2,500-crore order win, more details 

Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd rose over 5% on Wednesday after the civil construction firm said it has won a large scale order over Rs 2,500 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

"We are delighted to announce that our Company has secured large scale order over ?2500 crores (Rupees Two thousand five hundred crore) excl. GST from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), for EPC package for balance of plants (BOP) at 1 X 800 MW Singareni Super Thermal Power Project, Stage - II, Mancherial, Telangana," said Power Mech.

The order is to be executed in 38 months from the date of start of work.

Power Mech Projects stock rose 5.3% to Rs 2973 today against the previous close of Rs 2823.35 on BSE. Market cap of Power Mech Projects rose to Rs 9089 crore. Total 0.21 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6 crore.

Power Mech Projects stock climbed to Rs 2975 on NSE. Power Mech Projects shares have lost 13.46 per cent in a year and gained 5.27% in 2025.

The stock has seen low volatility in a year with a beta of 0.9.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 48.6, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Power Mech Projects shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 200 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).