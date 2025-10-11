Q2 results: RIL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Wipro, others to post earnings next week; check date

The Indian stock market is gearing up for a crucial week as a host of blue-chip companies are set to release their financial results for the quarter that ended on September 30.

The earnings week will commence on Monday, October 13, with a focus on the technology sector as HCL Technologies Limited announces its numbers. Other notable companies reporting on the same day include Indian Bank, Just Dial Limited, and Anand Rathi Wealth Limited.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Tuesday, October 14, the spotlight will remain on the IT and financial sectors. Tech Mahindra Limited will declare its quarterly performance, alongside insurance giants ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited. Other key results to watch out for include those from Persistent Systems Limited and Bank of Maharashtra.

Mid-week, on Wednesday, October 15, will be a busy day for the markets. Private sector lender Axis Bank Limited will be in focus, along with Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited and housing finance major HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited. Investors will also be tracking the results of Tata Communications Limited, Oberoi Realty Limited, and L&T Finance Ltd.

The action continues on Thursday, October 16, with IT behemoths Infosys Limited and Wipro Limited set to release their earnings. FMCG giant Nestle India Limited will also be on the radar. The recently listed Jio Financial Services Limited and another IT major, LTIMindtree Limited, will also be among the key companies declaring their results.

Advertisement

The week's financial reporting will crescendo on Friday, October 17, with conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited headlining the day. Steel major JSW Steel Limited and consumer discretionary firms Havells India Limited and Polycab India Limited are also scheduled to announce their September quarter results. Other prominent names reporting include L&T Technology Services Limited, Tata Technologies Limited, and AU Small Finance Bank Limited.

The earnings season for the week will conclude on Saturday, October 18, with a strong focus on the banking sector. Heavyweights HDFC Bank Limited and ICICI Bank Limited will be announcing their much-anticipated results. They will be joined by other major lenders including UltraTech Cement Limited, IndusInd Bank Limited, IDBI Bank Limited, and Yes Bank Limited, making it a crucial day for the financial markets.