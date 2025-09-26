RailTel bags Rs 970-crore order in Bihar, shares gain; check details 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose nearly 2% on Friday after the firm won an order worth Rs 970 crore from Bihar Education Project Council. "This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from State Project Director (Spd), Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc). The estimated size of Order as per LOA is Rs.9,70,07,79,510/-,"said RailTel.

Advertisement

The order is for establishment of Physics, Chemistry and Biology Labs on Turn Key Basis in government secondary/senior secondary schools of Bihar under Samagra Siksha 2025-26

Shares of the railway firm climbed 2% to Rs 389.40 in an otherwise negative market today. The stock closed at Rs 381.60 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,112 crore.

The multibagger stock has lost 18 per cent in a year and gained 270 per cent in two years.

The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 478.85 on September 27, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating high volatility during the period.

Advertisement

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 54.1, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.