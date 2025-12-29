Ram Ratna Wires shares rise over 7%, here's why 

Ram Ratna Wires shares rose over 7% on Monday after the firm allotted bonus shares to the shareholders. Ram Ratna Wires stock climbed over 7.5% to Rs 344.90 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 320.65. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,064 crore.

On November 14, the firm said its board has approved a bonus issue of 1:1. It has fixed December 26 as the record date for the bonus issue.

A record date is the date on which a company reviews its shareholders’ list to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issue.

Therefore, investors must hold or buy the shares of Ram Ratna wires before December 26, to be eligible for the bonus issue.

Under the bonus issue of 1:1, eligible shareholders holding one share of the company will receive one extra share. However, the share price of Ram Ratna Wires will dcline by 50% on the ex-bonus date to adjust for the one extra share. This would ensure that the investment value of shareholders is unchanged even after the credit of one extra share.

"We wish to inform you that the Finance and Allotment Committee of Board of Directors of the Company, by way of resolution passed at its meeting held today, i.e. December 29, 2025 has allotted 4,66,74,536 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 5/- each fully paid up Bonus Equity Shares in ratio of 1 :1 i.e. 1 (one) new fully paid-up Bonus equity share of Rs 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each for every existing 1 (one) equity share of Rs 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each to those eligible Members whose names appeared in the Register of Members / List of Beneficial Owners as on Friday, December 26, 2025 being the Record date fixed for this purpose," said the wire major today.

Ram Ratna Wires Limited is a leading Indian manufacturer of winding wires, primarily specialising in super-enamelled copper winding wires. It is a part of the RR Global conglomerate.