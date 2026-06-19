Reliance AGM 2026 Highlights: Jio IPO, Dhurandhar, IPL records, AI strategy, retail roadmap and more - Who said what in RIL AGM

Reliance AGM 2026 highlights: At the 49th Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) AGM on June 19, 2026, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the Board of Jio Platforms approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its mega IPO, with papers being filed with SEBI the same day. Other key highlights included ambitious AI initiatives and a dividend of ₹6 per share.
Key Announcements & Highlights:-
Jio IPO: The formal paperwork is moving ahead, with DRHP filing for the Jio Platforms IPO initiated.
Artificial Intelligence (AI): The company unveiled Jio Teleframe (a platform for AI agents) and Jio Call Agent (a native AI voice assistant). Additionally, Jio is building a sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar.
Satellite Broadband: Akash Ambani announced a dual-track strategy to build an India-made Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, partnering with global providers while establishing sovereign ground station infrastructure.
Jio Ecosystem Milestones: JioHotstar averaged 451 million monthly active users, and Tadka, a microcontent platform, crossed 100 million users.
Retail Expansion: Reliance Retail plans to build an Advanced Manufacturing Platform (spanning electronics and FMCG to reduce supply chain waste) and expand JioMart quick commerce to 1,200 cities.
Energy & Sustainability: Directors confirmed that diversified sourcing helped maintain near-full refinery throughput despite West Asia conflicts, while continuing to scale the green energy business.
Financials: Shareholders discussed a dividend of ₹6/- per equity share for FY26.
Record CSR Expenditure: Highlighted that Reliance’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) spend reached ₹2,248 crore for the year—the highest-ever recorded by an Indian corporate entity.
Impact Framework: Outlined the foundation's scaled initiatives across rural transformation, healthcare accessibility, educational equity, and sports development, reinforcing RIL's focus on sustainable and inclusive national growth alongside technological innovation.
Giga Complex Transition: Announced that the Green Energy Giga Complex at Jamnagar has firmly transitioned from strategy into its heavy execution phase.
Manufacturing Timeline: Following the delivery of its first 200-MW batch of high-efficiency solar modules in FY26, RIL is on track to commission its 40 GWh battery gigafactory and start local manufacturing at the electrolyser plant before the end of calendar year 2026.
Record Retail Performance: Highlighted FY26 as a year of "strong execution." Reliance Retail's gross revenue scaled to ₹3,70,026 crore (an 11.8% Y-o-Y growth). Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 12% Y-o-Y to reach ₹12,838 crore, while EBITDA stood at ₹27,033 crore.
Customer Base: The retail registered customer ecosystem expanded by 11%, bringing the total ecosystem to 387 million users.
Electronics Momentum: Shared massive consumer retail metrics, noting that Reliance Consumer Electronics sold an average of 2,500 phones every single hour and 1,600 laptops every day over the financial year.
Embedding AI in Network: Announced that Reliance is embedding AI directly into the heart of the Jio network—bringing intelligence to every phone call through initiatives like the Jio Call Agent without needing app downloads.
Sovereign AI (Reliance Intelligence): Unveiled a multilingual suite of AI services under "Reliance Intelligence" aimed at making AI highly affordable in India. Offerings include JioBharatIQ, AI Vyapar, JioHealthIQ, JioLearnIQ, and JioKrishiIQ operating across 22 Indian languages. Akash summarized the vision: "Bharat ka AI Bhartiya Bhasha mei bolega."
JioStar & JioHotstar Financials: JioHotstar became the first Indian paid OTT platform to surpass 1 billion downloads, averaging 451 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs).
The 'Tadka' micro-content hub amassed over 100 million users within two months of launch.JioStar remains India’s top TV entertainment network with a commanding 34.7% viewership share. For FY26, JioStar clocked a revenue of ₹34,917 crore and a net profit of ₹3,434 crore.
JioStar GenAI Media Studio: Officially unveiled this specialized platform to disrupt and revolutionize content creation using generative AI.
Satellite Internet: Confirmed Jio is leasing satellite capacity and aggressively building ground station infrastructure to deploy Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet across India.
Highlights from Mukesh Ambani RIL AGM speech
The Blockbuster Jio IPO: In the biggest announcement of the day, Mukesh Ambani confirmed that the Board of Jio Platforms has approved its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) and is officially filing it with SEBI today. He termed it a "deeply emotional moment" and noted that Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani are leading the Jio IPO process.
Financial Benchmarks: RIL reported a consolidated gross revenue of ₹11,75,919 crore for FY26. Despite global macro disruptions, net profit surged 17.8% year-on-year to ₹95,754 crore.
Smart Manufacturing: Announced that RIL is developing a future-ready, modern garment manufacturing system aimed at achieving higher quality apparel with modern production scale and cost efficiencies.
MyJio Upgrade: Stated that the MyJio platform is being upgraded from a conventional application into a personal AI agent, serving as an advisor and relationship manager for users.
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Jio IPO papers filing today; Dhurandhar, IPL records, AI strategy, retail roadmap and more | Highlights so far
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Nita Ambani is speaking - Reliance Foundation has touched the lives of over 97 million Indians, says Nita Ambani
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Jio IPO DRHP filing date announced by Mukesh Ambani - Jio IPO DRHP filing date is 19 June: The Board of Jio Platforms approved its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) earlier today, and it will be filed with SEBI today, says Mukesh Ambani.
FMCG & Fresh Produce Push: Reliance Retail is entering a manufacturing-led growth phase by integrating closer with RCPL. The expansion will focus deeply on processing daily essentials, beverages, and organized fresh fruits/vegetables to lower supply chain waste
Dividend: A dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26 was put forward for shareholder discussion.
Powerhouse Revenue: RIL’s media and entertainment wing (comprising JioStar, Jio Studios, and Network18) posted a combined revenue of ₹34,917 crore and a net profit of ₹3,434 crore for FY26.
JioStar & Jio Studios: JioStar holds a commanding 34.7% television viewership share in India. Meanwhile, Jio Studios cemented its position as India's top content studio, noting that the Dhurandhar franchise became the first Indian film duology where each movie crossed ₹1,000 crore, generating over ₹3,000 crore in total gross.
Content Commerce: Akash Ambani also announced the introduction of "Content Commerce" integrated directly within Jio Hotstar.
Sovereign LEO Constellation: Jio is actively evaluating the development of its own sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to enhance space-based connectivity in India, while continuing partnerships with global operators.
5G & 6G Goals: Akash Ambani outlined a target to migrate 100% of Jio's subscriber base to 5G by 2030, while simultaneously pushing for Indian leadership in global 6G standards.
"Reliance Intelligence": The company's dedicated AI arm has moved into its execution phase. Mukesh Ambani stated it is designed to drastically disrupt AI economics by making it highly affordable.
Jio Call Agent: Akash Ambani introduced this native AI voice assistant built directly into the heart of the Jio network (no app download or extra number needed). It can transcribe calls, identify up to 10 unique speakers, summarize calls, schedule meetings, and order food.
MyJio Upgrade: The MyJio app is being overhauled into a personal AI agent, acting as an active advisor and relationship manager for users. Sovereign AI: Jio is building AI natively in Indian regional languages ("Bharat ka AI Bhartiya Bhasha mei bolega").
-Filing Today: Mukesh Ambani announced a major milestone: the board has approved Jio Platforms' Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), and it is being filed with SEBI today.
-Fresh Issue Details: The proposed initial public offering will consist of a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares (face value of ₹10 each), to be led by Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani.
-Financials: Jio Platforms clocked a robust profit after tax of over ₹30,000 crore (up 15.1%) for FY26.
Dhurandhar franchise crossed Rs 3000 crore, says Akash Ambani
Jio Studios has completed 3 consecutive years as the highest grossing Indian studio, Akash added.
Reliance Jio to power stellar growth in Reliance Industries over FY26-28; here's how
Reliance AGM LIVE: Isha Ambani is addressing shareholders, citing Reliance Retail achievements
Reliance Industries AGM 2026 LIVE updates: Jio IPO confirmed, Akash Ambani cites Dhurandhar, IPL in speech - citing remarkable records created by Jio Hotstar and Jio Studios
RIL shares during AGM: Reliance stock reacts as AGM is underway
Jio is launching "Jio Call Agent" - a native AI voice assistant built directly into its network. According to Akash Ambani, users won't need to download an app or get a separate number to use it.
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani in his AGM address confirms that Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani are heading the Jio IPO process and will lead the next generation of value creation opportunities.
Mukesh Ambani on Jio IPO: The Board of Jio Platforms has approved its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) earlier today, and it will be filed with SEBI today