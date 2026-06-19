Reliance AGM 2026 Highlights: Jio IPO, Dhurandhar, IPL records, AI strategy, retail roadmap and more - Who said what in RIL AGM

Reliance AGM 2026 highlights: At the 49th Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) AGM on June 19, 2026, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the Board of Jio Platforms approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its mega IPO, with papers being filed with SEBI the same day. Other key highlights included ambitious AI initiatives and a dividend of ₹6 per share.

Key Announcements & Highlights:-

Jio IPO: The formal paperwork is moving ahead, with DRHP filing for the Jio Platforms IPO initiated.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): The company unveiled Jio Teleframe (a platform for AI agents) and Jio Call Agent (a native AI voice assistant). Additionally, Jio is building a sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar.

Satellite Broadband: Akash Ambani announced a dual-track strategy to build an India-made Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, partnering with global providers while establishing sovereign ground station infrastructure.

Jio Ecosystem Milestones: JioHotstar averaged 451 million monthly active users, and Tadka, a microcontent platform, crossed 100 million users.

Retail Expansion: Reliance Retail plans to build an Advanced Manufacturing Platform (spanning electronics and FMCG to reduce supply chain waste) and expand JioMart quick commerce to 1,200 cities.

Energy & Sustainability: Directors confirmed that diversified sourcing helped maintain near-full refinery throughput despite West Asia conflicts, while continuing to scale the green energy business.

Financials: Shareholders discussed a dividend of ₹6/- per equity share for FY26.