Reliance Industries to declare Q4 FY25 results next week; check date, time & more

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said it would announce the March 2024 quarter (Q4 FY25) results next week on Friday (April 25, 2025).

"The RIL board is scheduled to meet to consider and approve: a) the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; b) raising of funds by way of issuance of listed, secured / unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches," the Indian conglomerate stated in a BSE filing today.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company could also recommend a dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), RIL added. Usually, the oil-to-chemical-retail firm declares its financial results in the evening.

On the stock-specific front, Reliance settled 2.90 per cent higher at Rs 1,274.55 on Thursday. At this closing price, it has climbed 8.38 per cent in the last five sessions.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 58.75. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The index heavyweight stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 48.81 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.29. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 26.11 with a return on equity (RoE) of 6.74. According to Trendlyne data, RIL has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

Advertisement

As of December 2024, promoters held a 50.13 per cent stake in Reliance.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks will remain closed today on the account of Good Friday. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack zoomed 1,509 points or 1.96 per cent to close at 78,553 on Thursday and the broader NSE Nifty index surged 414 points or 1.77 per cent to end at 23,852. Trading will resume on Monday (April 21) at usual hours.