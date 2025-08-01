Business Today
Reliance Industries' upcoming AGM and dividend record date for FY25

Reliance Industries AGM 2025: The AGM will be a significant event for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, providing a platform for shareholders to engage with the company's leadership.

Aseem Thapliyal
  Updated Aug 1, 2025 12:29 PM IST
RIL has set  August 14 as the record date for final dividend.
SUMMARY
  • RIL's 48th AGM scheduled on August 29 via video conferencing
  • Record date for final dividend fixed on August 14 for FY25
  • Dividend of ₹5.50 per share to be paid within a week after AGM

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place on August 29, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. (IST). The meeting will be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The AGM will be a significant event for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, providing a platform for shareholders to engage with the company's leadership. This virtual setup ensures accessibility for shareholders globally, allowing them to participate without geographical constraints.

In addition to the AGM, RIL has set  August 14 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive a final dividend of Rs5.50 per equity share for the financial year 202425. This decision follows the board's recommendation made during the March quarter earnings announcement on April 25. The dividend will be distributed within a week after the AGM.

These developments reflect RIL's continued commitment to returning value to its shareholders. The timely distribution of dividends underlines the company's robust financial health and its dedication to maintaining shareholder trust.

RIL began FY26 with strong operational and financial results, which included a one-time gain from selling its stake in Asian Paints, as well as robust growth across its consumer businesses.

This performance has strengthened RIL's position in the market, even as it prepares for the upcoming AGM. The company's strategic moves are closely watched by industry stakeholders, as they influence market dynamics and shareholder expectations. Analysts are keenly observing how RIL's growth strategies will unfold in the coming quarters, especially in the rapidly evolving consumer market.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 1, 2025 12:26 PM IST
