Reliance Power, Orient Electric & RM Drop shares: Here's how you can trade these 3 counters

Indian equity benchmarks resumed their downward trend on Monday after a brief one-day pause, pressured by global uncertainties and continued foreign fund outflows. The BSE Sensex declined 324.17 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 83,246.18, while the NSE Nifty slipped 108.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to end at 25,585.50. Broader markets also remained under pressure, with mid-cap and small-cap indices trading in the red.

With that being said, a few analysts have shared their short-term technical views on select stocks, including Reliance Power Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd and RM Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd.

AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said Reliance Power continues to show weakness on daily charts. According to him, the stock faces strong resistance at Rs 33.2 and could drift towards the Rs 30 level in the near term.

For RPower, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted that immediate support is placed at Rs 30, while resistance is seen at Rs 34.22. He added that a decisive move above Rs 34.22 could push the stock towards Rs 36, with the expected short-term trading range between Rs 30 and Rs 36.

On Orient Electric, Ramachandran said the stock remains bullish on daily charts, with strong support placed at Rs 164.7. He added that a sustained daily close above the Rs 176 resistance could open the door for an upside move towards Rs 191 in the near term.

Patel mentioned that support for Orient's counter lies at Rs 163 and resistance at Rs 184. According to him, a clear breakout above Rs 184 may lead to a further rise towards Rs 190, while the stock is likely to trade between Rs 163 and Rs 190 in the near term.

Sharing his view on RM Drip & Sprinklers Systems, Ramachandran said the stock is bullish but appears overbought on daily charts. He pointed out that the next resistance is seen at Rs 95.6, and advised profit booking, noting that a daily close below the Rs 92.5 support could result in a decline towards Rs 85 in the near term.

Commenting on RM Drip, Patel said the stock has support at Rs 90 and resistance at Rs 95.8. He noted that a decisive move above Rs 95.8 could result in an upside towards Rs 101, with the short-term trading range seen between Rs 90 and Rs 101.