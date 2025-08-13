Relief for PG Electroplast shareholders after record crash? Here's what analysts say 

Shares of PG Electroplast recovered nearly 2% in the previous session after the consumer electronics stock tanked over 36% in two days. The crash in the stock came after the management of the firm lowered its growth guidance for FY26. PG Electroplast stock rose 1.95% on Tuesday at Rs 515.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 14,603 crore

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 470 and resistance at Rs 570. A decisive move above the Rs 570 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 600. The expected trading range will be between Rs 450 and Rs 600 for the short-term."

Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research, Religare Broking said, "PG Electroplast continues to exhibit pronounced bearish momentum in Aug 2025, with a fall of over 37%, due to weak Q1 results and reduced FY26 guidance.

The weekly RSI is positioned below the oversold threshold, indicating significant weakness. It’s also noteworthy that the increase in volume during the recent correction offers further credibility to the downward momentum. Overall sentiment remains sideways to negative, so it’s more prudent to exit long position and any pullback towards the Rs 590–600 levels is likely to be viewed as a selling opportunity, with potential downside targets in the range of Rs 400–420 in the near term."

In the current session too, the stock looked set to open 1.30% higher at Rs 522.05. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 14,793 crore.

The firm pared its growth guidance for FY26 during its Q1 earnings. PG Electroplast sees consolidated sales at Rs 5,700 crore to Rs 5,800 crore, which amounts to a growth of 17% to 19% from financial year 2025.

However, during its March quarter earnings, the company guided for a revenue of Rs 6,345 crore, a 30.3% growth from financial year 2025.

PG Electroplast is an Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of consumer electronic products.