Religare Enterprises shares surge 6.6% on Q4 results

Religare Enterprises witnessed a significant boost in its stock market performance on Wednesday, with shares jumping 6.6% to reach an intraday high of Rs 234 on the BSE. The surge came in response to the company's fourth-quarter results, announced after market hours on May 20. Despite a 17% decline in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT), which stood at Rs 151.3 crore compared to Rs 181 crore the previous year, the figures represented a substantial recovery from a loss of Rs 36.28 crore in the third quarter. The company's shares ultimately closed 0.51% higher at Rs 207.05, aligning with the BSE Sensex's 0.51% rise to 81,596, while its market capitalisation increased to Rs 7401 crore.

Religare Enterprises saw its revenue from operations climb by 9.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,028.4 crore for the March 2025 quarter. This result is a notable increase from the Rs 1,664.4 crore reported in the preceding quarter. The company's diversified financial services are grouped into three main verticals, focusing on loans to SMEs, affordable housing finance, health insurance, and retail broking. Earlier this year, the Burman family solidified their position as the leading shareholders by increasing their stake to over 50%, following a successful open offer that secured them 25.16% of Religare's shares.

Religare's stock has experienced fluctuations within the past year, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 319.9 on December 17, 2024, and a low of Rs 201 on June 4, 2024. The company shares market space with other financial service providers, which shapes its competitive environment. The Burman family's strategic acquisition further strengthens their influence, complementing their ownership of FMCG giant Dabur and Eveready. This development is likely to have long-term implications for Religare's market positioning, possibly enhancing investor confidence and opening new avenues for growth and expansion within its current operational sectors.