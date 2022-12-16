scorecardresearch
RIL, SBI, Axis Bank, KEC International & MedPlus Health among Nomura's top 2023 picks

Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries and Dabur India are Nomura’s preferred FMCG picks. Nomura's OW stance on the sector is driven by relatively low risk to earnings

Foreign brokerage Nomura has pegged Nifty target at 19,030 for 2023-end, with stocks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Reliance Industries (RIL) are among its top largecap picks. In its India Equity Strategy note, the foreign brokerage said it prefers KEC International, Zydus Lifesciences, MedPlus Health and Sansera Engineering in the midcap and smallcap space.

Among consumer staples, Nomura has HUL, Britannia Industries and Dabur India as its preferred picks. Nomura's  OW stance  on the sector is driven by relatively low risk to earnings. It sees potential for earnings  improvement with recovery in rural demand and margin benefits from decline in commodity prices.

It likes Zydus Life and MedPlus Health Services.  The brokeraage has a 'sell' rating on Dr Lal PathLabs.

SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Card are Nomura’s picks from financial sector. It said valuations for the sector are below pre-Covid levels and that there is low risk to earnings

Published on: Dec 16, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 16, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
