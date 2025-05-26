Shares of Nibe Ltd are in focus on Monday after the defence firm said it won a significant export purchase order valued at $17.52 million (approximately Rs 150.62 crore) from a globally renowned leading technology based company in Israel. Shares of Nibe closed at Rs 1525.60 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stands at Rs 2290 crore. The multibagger stock has risen 325% in two years and 3185% in three years .

"NIBE Limited a pioneering Indian manufacturer of critical defence systems, is pleased to announce the receipt of a significant export Purchase Order valued at $17.52 million (approximately INR 150.62 crores) from a globally renowned leading technology based company in Israel, " said Nibe.

The order involves the manufacturing and supply of Universal Rocket Launchers with a range capability of up to 300 km a highly advanced technology being produced in India for the first time for the global market.

"This is a landmark achievement for NIBE Limited and a proud milestone for India’s defence manufacturing sector. With this contract, we reaffirm our commitment to Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, bringing world-class defence technology to Indian soil," added the defence firm.

The Universal Rocket Launcher is among the most advanced in its class and is designed to outperform currently available global alternatives. This order not only marks a major step forward in NIB Limited’s international expansion but also strengthens India’s strategic position in the field of modern warfare systems.

NIBE Limited is a leading Indian defence technology company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and integration of sophisticated defence systems. With a strong focus on innovation, self-reliance, and global collaboration, NIBE plays a vital role in enhancing India’s defence readiness and export capabilities.