RVNL's order book hits Rs 65,000-crore mark, firm plans to add foreign deals to kitty





RVNL is also diversifying to other segments and eyeing many projects in the foreign countries RVNL is also diversifying to other segments and eyeing many projects in the foreign countries

Public Sector Undertaking RVNL's order book hit Rs 65,000 crore, 50 per cent of which are railway projects, the firm said in a statement.



"We have got an order book of around Rs 65,000 crore, which roughly constitutes 50 per cent from the nomination, that is the typical railway projects, and 50 per cent from the market. In time to come, we should maintain an order book of around Rs 75,000 crore," top management officials said in reply to a question.





Of the total order book, the share of the Vande Bharat trains was around Rs 9,000 crore, and Rs 7,000 crore was for several metro projects. The company has also bagged projects in the electrification and transmission lines among others.

RVNL is also diversifying to other segments and eyeing many projects in the foreign countries, they said.

On growth plans in offshore markets, the management said the company recently participated in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model project in Botswana, where its has been shortlisted. Offices are being set up in some other neighboring foreign countries.

"In the UAE, we have been actively looking at the markets in Central Asia and the UAE and Western Asia. So, we should be able to manage a profit which will commensurate with our performances in other fields.

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹250.45 and closed at ₹248.8 on last day of trading.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 18, 2024, 5:19 PM IST
