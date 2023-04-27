scorecardresearch
SBI Life, HUL, Axis Bank, Wipro among stocks to watch out for today

Stocks to watch out for today: SBI Life, HUL, Axis Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, L&T Tech, Voltas and more

Domestic equity markets extended their gains for the fifth straight session on Wednesday. Global stocks were under pressure after muted earnings by key mega-caps and banks.BSE Sensex rose 169.87 points, or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 60,300.58. NSE's Nifty50 gained 44.35 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 17,813.60 for the day.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

SBI Life

SBI Life logged a net profit of Rs 777 crore for the quarter ended March. The profit was higher by 15% compared with Rs 672 crore in the same quarter of last year.

HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, Laurus Labs

Shares of HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra and Laurus Labs are in focus today as the companies will announce their fourth quarter results.

Bajaj Finance

The firm has posted a 30% rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 3,158 crore for the quarter ended March compared to Rs 2,419 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

HDFC Life Insurance

The firm has reported a net profit of Rs 359 crore for the January-March period. The profit growth is flat compared with Rs 357 crore in the same period last year.

L&T Tech

The IT services company reported a 22% rise in its net profit at Rs 1,170 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. Revenue came in at Rs 8,014 crore logging a growth of 22% year-on-year.

Shoppers Stop's

Shoppers Stop's net profit came in at Rs 14.3 crore as against a loss of Rs 15.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenues rose 30% to Rs 924 crore.

IIFL Finance

Net profit rose 17% to Rs 269 crore for the March quarter and net interest income (NII) climbed 2.2%.

Voltas

Voltas reported a net profit of Rs 143 crore for the January-March period and revenues came in at Rs 2,957 crore.

Also read: Wipro share buyback, Q4 results today. Earnings preview, stock price targets, buyback history & more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 27, 2023, 8:44 AM IST
