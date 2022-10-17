SBI, NTPC, L&T, HCL Technologies among top gainers & losers as market ends higher 

The Indian market ended higher for the second straight session on Monday led by buying in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and recovery in global markets. Sensex climbed 491 points to 58,410 and Nifty gained 126 points to 17,311. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 65 points and 25 points, respectively. Banking and auto shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 718 points and 163 pts, respectively.

Total Gainers

SBI: The banking stock closed 3.20 per cent higher at Rs 543.90 against the previous close of Rs 527.05 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 544.8, up 3.37 percent. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 4.85 lakh crore.

NTPC: The stock closed 1.88 per cent higher at Rs 168.10 against the previous close of Rs 165 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 169, up 2.42 percent. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finserv: The stock closed 1.80 per cent higher at Rs 1,718.80 against the previous close of Rs 1,688.45 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 1,724.10, up 2.11 percent. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.66 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank: The stock closed 1.78 per cent higher at Rs 885.60 against the previous close of Rs 870.10 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 886.95. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 6.17 lakh crore.

Axis Bank: The banking stock closed 1.75 per cent higher at Rs 814.35 against the previous close of Rs 800.35 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 817 on BSE. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 2.50 lakh crore.

Top Losers

Larsen & Toubro: The infra stock closed 1.45 per cent lower at Rs 1,883 against the previous close of Rs 1911.55 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1879 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.64 lakh crore.

HCL Technologies: The IT stock closed 0.77 per cent lower at Rs 994.75 against the previous close of Rs 1002.45 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 991.60 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.69 lakh crore.

Wipro: The IT firm's stock ended 0.60 per cent lower at Rs 375.75 against the previous close of Rs 377.30 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 372.40 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.05 lakh crore.

Tata Steel: The stock ended 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 99.55 against the previous close of Rs 100.10 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 98.10 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

Nestle: The share ended 0.08 per cent lower at Rs 18,934 against the previous close of Rs 18,919 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 18,796 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.82 lakh crore.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Domestic market started weak in-line with a volatile global market. However, due to buying on dips strategy, the domestic market is recovering well supported by a good start to Q2 earnings season by IT & Banks. Broadly, even though the Q2 preview analysis forecast a muted outlook, it is fairly factored-in considering the consolidation of the last one month. While outlook for Q3 results has been enhanced due to moderation in operation cost, forecasting a QoQ improvement in profitability and reducing risk of earnings downgrade."

Market breadth was negative with 1,609 stocks ending higher against 1,926 stocks falling on BSE. 166 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 271.74 lakh crore. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,011 crore, as per exchange data.

Previous session

The Indian market ended in the green on Friday powered by a rally in banking and IT stocks. Sentiment on Indian stock exchanges turned positive with a strong rally in the Asian markets, mirroring a stellar recovery in the US indices overnight. Sensex closed 684 points higher at 57,919 and Nifty climbed 171 points to end at 17,185. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE fell 31 points and rose 2.30 points, respectively.

Global markets

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher, while Tokyo ended lower. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended significantly lower on Friday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.07 per cent lower at $91.57 per barrel.