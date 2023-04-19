SBI, Tata Coffee, Avalon Technologies, Pidilite among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic markets ended lower for the second straight session on Tuesday, shrugging positive cues from the global markets. Sensex dropped 183.74 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 59,727.01, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 46.70 points, or 0.26 per cent to 17,660.15. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled in green.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Crisil

Crisil reported a 19.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 145.8 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 121.60 crore. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Avalon Technologies

Goldman Sachs has bought a stake in Avalon Technologies post the listing on Tuesday through bulk deals, BSE data showed. Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought about 3.5 lakh shares in the company, while Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) I picked up 4.45 lakh shares separately.

Tata Coffee

Tata Coffee's consolidated total income rose 11% to Rs 736 crore compared to Rs 663 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has reported a 40% rise in net profit at Rs 437 crore for the quarter ended March against Rs 312 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of last year.

SBI

The Board of State Bank of India (SBI) has cleared long term fund raising of up to $2 billion in debt during financial year 2023-24.

Piramal Pharma

US FDA has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for Piramal Pharma Sellersville manufacturing facility and the inspection has now been successfully closed.

Bank of India

The Board of Bank of India has approved the raising of capital aggregating up to Rs 6,500 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Prestige Estates

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Prestige Exora Business Parks has bought 51% stake in Dashanya Tech Parkz Pvt Ltd.

Tata Communications, ICICI Securities, Alok Industries

Shares of Tata Communications, ICICI Securities, and Alok Industries will be tracked today as they will announce their fourth quarter results.

Pidilite Industries

The company has inked an agreement with Basic Adhesives for purchase of certain assets comprising technology, design, trademark, copyright, domain name and trade dress etc at an agreed amount to be paid by the company.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences has received final nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to make and market Estradiol Transdermal System.

Also read: HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank: How to trade banking stocks ahead of Q4 results?

Also read: Tata Communications, Reliance Capital, CRISIL, other stocks to watch today

