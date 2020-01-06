Sensex falls over 800 points, Nifty below 12,000 amid US-Iran tension: 10 things to know

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the second consecutive session today amid sliding Asian markets on concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East following the death of a top Iranian general in a US air strike.
Share Market LIVE: Sensex slips 500 points, Nifty at 12,000; SBI, YES Bank, Coal India top losers
Here's a look at 10 things to know about the fall in Sensex, Nifty today:
- Sensex fell 851 points intra day to 40,613. The index closed at 41,464 on Friday. Similarly, Nifty lost 252 points to 11,974 compared to the previous close of 12,226.
- SBI, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers. On Nifty, top losers were Zee Entertainment, SBI and Vedanta.
- Of 30 Sensex stocks, 29 were trading in the red with Titan being the sole gainer. On Nifty, 48 stocks fell against 2 trading in green. Market breadth was negative with 505 stocks trading higher compared to 1,958 falling on BSE.
- On Friday, Sensex closed 162 points lower at 41,464 and Nifty fell 55 points to 12,226.
- Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 339 points and 271 points lower at 14,775 and 13,717 in afternoon session.
- Rupee lost 31 paise to 72.11 in early trade on Monday weighed by the spike in crude oil prices, amid rising concerns over US-Iran tensions.
- Banking, capital goods, auto, metal oil and gas indices tanked on the BSE today. All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the red. BSE bankex lost 833 points to 35,688 with BSE auto index losing 392 points. Capital goods, metal and oil and gas indices fell over 250 points each.
- On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,263 crore on Friday , and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,029.2 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
- 44 stocks hit their 52-week highs on BSE compared to 97 falling to their 52-week lows. 161 stocks hit their upper circuits compared to 283 reaching lower circuits on BSE.
- Shares skidded in Asia with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index down 2% on concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East following the death of a top Iranian general in a US air strike. In South Korea, the Kospi lost 1% to 2,154.24 and the S&P ASX 200 declined 0.3% to 6,716.20. Asian economies depend heavily on oil from the Middle East, and oil prices surged, with US crude up 2.4% and Brent crude up nearly 2.7% which led to fall in Asian markets. Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street on Friday, ended a five-week winning streak for the S&P 500 a day after the benchmark index hit its latest record high. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose $1.85 or 2.7% to $70.45 per barrel. It gained $2.35, or 3.5%, to close at $68.60 per barrel on Friday.