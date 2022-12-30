Sensex, Nifty end lower in last session of 2022; banking, pharma shares top losers

Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a negative note on Friday in the last trading session of 2022. Sensex fell 293 points to end at 60,840 and Nifty lost 85 points to close at 18,105.

Top losers

ICICI Bank (1.74%), Bharti Airtel (1.56%), HDFC (1.30%), ITC (1.22%), Nestle India (1.12%) and L&T (1.15%) were the top Sensex losers.

Top gainers

Bajaj Finserv (2.21%), Titan (1.77%), Bajaj Finance (1.03%), Tata Steel (0.81%), Tata Motors (0.57%) and Wipro (0.55%) were the top gainers on Sensex.

Market breadth was positive with 2199 shares closing higher against 1298 stocks falling on BSE. 135 shares were unchanged. Consumer durables shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index rising 333.35 points, to 39,722.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “On the last day of a tumultuous year, domestic indices shed their early gains as negative signals from global peers pushed indices lower. Investors remained concerned over the economic outlook for the new year, underpinned by growing fears of recession. The ongoing volatility is expected to be sustained in the near-term because of high interest rates and a slowing economy. We believe that value buying is the theme of 2023. Fair valuation, steady earnings, and a robust demand scenario will be the cutting parameters.”

Top sectoral losers were banking and healthcare shares with the BSE bankex slipping 269 points and BSE pharma index ending 83 points lower in trade today.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms settled at Rs 282.44 lakh crore. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 94 points and 219 points, respectively.

Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "Nifty had a resistance of 18200-18250; Nifty made a high of 18265 levels above the resistance with a gap but came down before closing. Sensex lost 0.48 percent and closed at 60,840.14 and Nifty was down by 0.47 percent intraday and closed at 18105.30 levels while Bank Nifty also lost 0.61 percent and settled at 42986.45."

Previous session

Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday powered by a rally in the last hour of trade. Sensex rose 223 points to end at 61,133 and Nifty gained 68 points to close at 18,191. The indices had traded in the red since early trade. Bharti Airtel (1.39%), SBI (1.85%), Tata Steel (1.08%), IndusInd Bank (1.38%), Axis Bank (1.09%), and Sun Pharma (0.90%) were the top Sensex gainers.

