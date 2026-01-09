Sensex, Nifty extend losses; over Rs 12 lakh crore investor wealth eroded in 5 days

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply in Friday's trade, extending their decline for a fifth consecutive session. At 1:11 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down over 600 points, while the NSE Nifty slipped below the 25,700 mark. The sustained sell-off has wiped out more than Rs 12 lakh crore from the BSE's total market capitalisation (m-cap).

Weakness was visible across sectors, with most indices trading in the red. The broader market also came under pressure, as the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slipped lower, reflecting heightened risk aversion among investors.

Market sentiment was dented by concerns over a possible escalation in US trade actions against countries importing Russian oil. US Senator Lindsey Graham said President Donald Trump has approved a bill that could sharply raise tariffs on countries such as India, China and Brazil for continuing to buy Russian oil despite international sanctions. Graham added that tariffs on India and China could rise by as much as 500 per cent as early as next week, stoking fears of a fresh bout of global trade tensions.

Here's a snapshot of today's market fall:

Rs 12 lakh crore investor wealth lost in 5 days

Investor wealth, measured by BSE m-cap, declined by Rs 3.45 lakh crore to Rs 468.80 lakh crore from Rs 472.25 lakh crore in the previous session. Over the five trading sessions, total investor wealth has dropped by around Rs 12.44 lakh crore.

Heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Axis Bank, M&M, ITC, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance weighed on the benchmarks.

273 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 273 stocks touched their 52-week lows. BSE500 constituents including ACC, Afcons Infrastructure, AWL Agri Business, BASF India, Bata India, Blue Jet Healthcare, Carborundum Universal, Clean Science and Technology, Cohance Lifesciences and Siemens Energy India slipped to their respective one-year lows. Meanwhile, 63 stocks managed to hit fresh 52-week highs during the session.

2,951 stocks in the red

Out of 4,192 stocks, 2,951 stocks were seen declining. 1,051 stocks were advancing, while 190 stocks remained unchanged.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 2,544.47 crore on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 2,817.93 crore, according to stock exchange data.

On the global front, most Asian markets traded higher. Japan's Nikkei index rose 1.61 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.32 per cent. Shanghai Composite index was up 0.92 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi index advanced 0.75 per cent.