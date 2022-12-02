Sensex, Nifty fall off record highs; M&M, HUL, Maruti top losers

Indian equity market ended lower on Friday, snapping its eight-day rally, amid weak global markets and profit-booking at record level. Sensex slipped 415.69 points to end at 62,868.50. During the day, it crashed 604.56 points to 62,679.63. Nifty lost 116.40 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 18,696.

Top losers

Mahindra & Mahindra (2.08%), Hindustan Unilever (1.78%), Maruti (1.58%) , Nestle (1.52%), HDFC (1.32%) and Asian Paints (1.19%) were among the top Sensex losers.

Top gainers

Tata Steel (1.22%) , Dr Reddy's (1.18%), Tech Mahindra (1.16%) , IndusInd Bank (0.56%) and Bajaj Finserv (0.24%) were among the top Sensex gainers.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 closed lower.

"The rally in the domestic market was halted by negative cues from global counterparts and broad-based profit-booking in large caps. The correction in the market was led by auto stocks as the sales data came in lower-than-expected due to weaker exports and sequential de-stocking," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Market breadth was positive with 1,948 shares closing higher against 1,544 stocks falling on BSE. 129 shares were unchanged.

Auto, consumer durables, banking and IT shares were the top losers with their BSE indices falling 339 points, 189 pts, 156 pts and 129 points, respectively. Market cap of BSE-listed firms settled at Rs 289.57 lakh crore against the previous session's market cap of Rs 289.88 lakh crore. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 209 points and 206 points, respectively.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,565.93 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Previous close

Benchmark indices ended higher for the eighth straight session on Thursday, logging fresh record closing highs, amid strong global market trends. Sensex climbed 184.54 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high. Nifty rose 54.15 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 18,812.50, its fresh record closing high.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory. Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended lower on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.13 per cent lower at $86.77 per barrel.