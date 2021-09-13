Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid weak global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 81 points to 17,359 amid weak global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On September 9, benchmark indices ended marginally higher amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 54.81 points higher at 58,305.07 and Nifty rose 15.75 points to settle at 17,369.25.

Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex gainer, jumping around 3 per cent, followed by Nestle India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and ITC.

Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top losers falling up to 0.97%. Of 30 Sensex shares, 18 ended in the green.

On a weekly basis, 30-stock Sensex rose 0.78% or 452 points to end at 58,305 and Nifty gained 0.78% or 135 points to 17,369 during the holiday-truncated week. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 1.37 lakh crore in volatile trade.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 423 crore on September 9, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 704 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.29% to 30,292. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.7% to 25,754, while the Shanghai Composite index was trading flat at 3,706. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 23 points to 7,329. In the US, S&P 500 fell 34 points to 4,458 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271 points to 34,607, and the Nasdaq slid 132 points to 15,115