Sensex, Nifty snap 6-day winning run; what’s next for stock market?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning streak on Tuesday, mirroring a global selloff and dragged by weakness in heavyweight stocks such as Tech Mahindra, Eternal and Infosys, which weighed on overall market sentiment.

At the closing bell, the Sensex slipped 277.93 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 84,673.02, while the Nifty50 closed 103.40 points lower, or 0.40 per cent, to finish at 25,910.05. The 50-pack index remained confined within a 150-point range, marking the second consecutive day of consolidation, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

“A bearish engulfing pattern has formed on the daily chart, suggesting a pause in the ongoing price rise. The hourly RSI has entered a bearish crossover, and the index has formed a lower top on the hourly timeframe, indicating an initial weakening of the trend. On the lower end, support is placed at 25,850; a fall below this level might trigger further correction towards 25,700. On the other hand, resistance is visible at 26,000–26,050, above which the trend may reverse," De said.

Tech Mahindra led the losers on the Sensex, sliding 2.20 per cent to Rs 1,421.50. Eternal followed as the next major drag with a 1.49 per cent decline. Among other laggards, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv slipped 1.33 per cent and 1.25 per cent, while Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports eased 1.11 per cent and 1.04 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks, namely, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, L&T and Eternal, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE IT index slipped 1.15 per cent to settle at 35,086.34, while the BSE Metal index declined 1.07 per cent to finish at 34,391.30.

Overall, out of 4,335 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 1,431 ended higher, while 2,757 declined, and 147 closed unchanged. During the session, 135 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 195 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 177 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 208 in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said the domestic equity market edged lower as investors booked profits after the recent rebound, in line with weak global sentiment.

“Expectations of a U.S. Fed rate cut in December have diminished, weighing on sentiment, with IT, metal, and realty stocks declining amid a stronger dollar, while private banks offered some support. Investors now await this week’s U.S. jobs data, which will be key in shaping the Fed’s policy outlook. Going forward, progress on the Indo-U.S. trade deal and a strengthening domestic earnings outlook could help revive confidence and support market momentum to convincingly cross the Nifty50 threshold of 26,000," Nair said.