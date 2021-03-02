Sensex opens 400 points higher, Nifty above 14,850; NTPC, M&M, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Sensex opened over 400 points higher in trade today in line with US markets as investors shook off concerns about the impact of higher bond yields. While Sensex rose 409 points to 50,258, Nifty climbed 104 points to 14,865.

On Monday, Sensex closed 750 points or 1.53% higher at 49,849 after investors cheered Q3 GDP data and resorted to value buying. Nifty ended 232 points or 1.60% higher at 14,761.

NTPC, M&M, Bajaj Finance and Infosys were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 4.5%. On the other hand, ONGC, HDFC and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex losers falling up to 1.62%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 27 were trading in the green.

IT stocks were the top gainers with BSE IT index rising 472 points to 25,199. BSE oil and gas index too climbed 290 points to 16,134. BSE bankex too rose 259 points to 39,875 in early trade.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in green.

Global markets

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,539.91 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.4% to 29,554.75. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.2% to 29,405.45.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.6% to 3,060.39 after factory production increased by a better-than-forecast 7.5% in January over a year earlier, up from December's 2.5%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,901.82 in its biggest single-day gain since June 5. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2% to 31,535.51. The Nasdaq composite climbed 3% to 13,588.83.