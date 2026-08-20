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Sensex rises over 500 pts: Key factors leading the market rally 

Sensex rises over 500 pts: Key factors leading the market rally 

Sensex gained 554 pts to 78,77,463 and Nifty rose 128 pts to 24,210. Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 488.70 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 9:36 AM IST
Sensex rises over 500 pts: Key factors leading the market rally Stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Infosys, HCL Tech, Eternal and TCS were the top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 1.88%. M&M was the only Sensex loser, falling up to 0.10%. 

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday amid positive global cues. Sensex gained 554 pts to 78,77,463 and Nifty rose 128 pts to 24,210. Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 488.70 lakh crore.

Stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Infosys, HCL Tech, Eternal and TCS were the top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 1.88%. M&M was the only Sensex loser, falling up to 0.10%.

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Capital goods, metal, and IT shares were the top gainers in today's trade.

The BSE IT index rose 417 pts to 29,601, lending strength to the benchmark indices.

Brent crude oil price was trading above $91 per barrel mark, posing a risk to the rally in Indian equities. It stood at $91.94 per barrel.

Here's a look at factors that led to the market rally today.

US bond yields fall 

US Treasury yields fell sharply after the US Department of the Treasury announced plans to at least double its government debt buybacks, easing pressure from multi-year highs. The benchmark 10-year note yield dropped to around 4.64–4.66%, while the 30-year bond yield tumbled roughly 10 basis points to near 5.19%. The decline in US bond yields indicates a positive potential construct for equity markets, globally.

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Asian market rally 

South Korea's Kospi rallied 400 pts or 6.18% as technology stocks rebounded sharply following their recent selloff. Japan's Nikkei rose 595 points to 65,896. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 292 pts or 1.15%.

FIIs evince interest 

FIIs extended their buying streak for the second consecutive day, buying equities worth Rs 407 crore. DIIs also continued their buying spree for the seventh straight session, investing Rs 3,973 crore, providing strong domestic institutional support to the market.

Expert take 

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "The market, which has been steadily downtrending for the last 12 trading sessions, appears set for a short-term reversal now. The market is in oversold territory and a mild rally triggered by short-covering is likely.

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Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "We are of the view that the intraday market texture is weak, but one quick pullback rally is not ruled out if the market surpasses the 24,200/77400 resistance mark. Above that, we could expect a technical bounce back to the 24,300–24,350/77500-77800 levels. On the flip side, below 24,000/76700, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. If it slips below that, the index could fall to the 24,900–24,800/76500-76200 range."

Previous session 

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday.  Sensex fell 325.78 points or 0.42 percent at 76,909.68, and the Nifty was down 76.60 points or 0.32 percent at 24,078.30.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 9:36 AM IST
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