Share Market Live: Sensex falls 750 pts, Nifty below 17,550; Infosys, TCS top losers

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 742 points to 58,794 and Nifty slipped 218 points to 17,541 in early trade. Benchmark indices staged a stellar recovery rally in the previous session a day after the market came under strong selling pressure due to ultra-hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve. Sensex closed 1,564 points or 2.70 per cent higher at 59,537 and Nifty surged 446 points or 2.58 per cent to close at 17,759.

On the sectoral front, banking shares were the top gainers with the BSE bankex rising 1,458 points to 45,295. Consumer durables and auto shares also gained, with their BSE indices rising 1,016 points and 762 points, respectively. All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the green.

The market breadth was positive with 2,403 shares ending higher against 1,022 stocks in the red. 127 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 280.21 lakh crore.

Here's a look at live market updates today.



11:22 AM: Nomura sees 22% upside in this Adani Group stock, here's why

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were in focus today after financial brokerage firm Nomura gave a buy call to the Adani Group firm with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,025. The target price translates into a 22 per cent upside for the stock of Adani Ports. Adani Ports stock rose 0.46 per cent to Rs 846.30 against the previous close of Rs 842.35 on BSE. The share has gained 13.22 per cent in a year and gained 15.49 per cent in 2022.

Market cap of Adani Ports stood at Rs 1.78 lakh crore. Total 0.63 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.30 crore on BSE. Nomura said the Adani Group firm is into an integrated logistics play and port volumes are trending above guidance.

The company may be requiring Rs 23,000 crore in capex over FY23-25, leading to a capex-intensive phase but concerns on group leverage are overdone, Nomura said in its latest note on Adani Ports. Nomura said Adani Ports was adequately de-linked from Group companies' operational and stock performance due to improved governance.

9:17 am: Market opens lower

Sensex falls 742 points to 58,794 and Nifty slips 218 points to 17,541 in early trade.

8:29: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Due to temporarily overbought conditions, we may see range-bound activity in the near future. For traders 17,550 or the 20-day SMA could be an important level to notice. Above the same, the index could accelerate to the level of 17,800-17,850. On the other hand, an uptrend below 17,500 would be weak. If the Nifty crosses the 18,000 level then, the index could surge to 18,300-18,350."

8:25 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 41 points to 17,469. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Tuesday

